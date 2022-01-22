Quant Market Cap Hits $1.19 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $98.32 or 0.00283163 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $104.26 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005984 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.01157450 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003608 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

