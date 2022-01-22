Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.73.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE PWR traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. 3,039,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,824. Quanta Services has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

