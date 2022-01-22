QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Down 40.6% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. QuickSwap has a market cap of $58.28 million and approximately $22.06 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $178.16 or 0.00508785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.18 or 0.06837084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,928.49 or 0.99745621 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

