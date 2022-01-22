Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 5,648 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 25.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 53.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of PINS opened at $29.45 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,340 shares of company stock worth $15,803,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.