Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

NYSE:DE opened at $364.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.55. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.