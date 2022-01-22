Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $57.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

