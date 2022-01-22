Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,942.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,969.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,766.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

