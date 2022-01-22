Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,158,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,649,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 911,051 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 415,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 98.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 719,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after buying an additional 356,770 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

