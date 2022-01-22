Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 125.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.