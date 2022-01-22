Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBK. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.61.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.