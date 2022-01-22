Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,177 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.