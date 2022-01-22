Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 22.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 48.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $217.25 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

