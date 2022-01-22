Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,996 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Verastem worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verastem by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Verastem in the third quarter worth about $778,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $68,493. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

