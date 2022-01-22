Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,565 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALBO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.