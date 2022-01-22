Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after purchasing an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $210.18 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

