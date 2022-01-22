Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

