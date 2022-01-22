Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 23,945 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,945 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

