Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 35,447 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,447 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

