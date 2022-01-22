Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 40,020 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,020 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Forma Therapeutics worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.27. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

