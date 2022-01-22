Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,051 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ventas by 17.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

