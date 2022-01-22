RAI Finance Trading Down 25.8% This Week (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $41.52 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.18 or 0.06890838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00059457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,160.69 or 0.99986910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003418 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

