Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.23

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $537.31 million and $6.46 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.79 or 0.06925874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,354.25 or 1.00073540 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,860,321 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

