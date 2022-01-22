RAMP (RAMP) Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, RAMP has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0962 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,611,306 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

