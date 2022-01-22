Rari Governance Token 1-Day Volume Tops $16.49 Million (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $20.11 or 0.00057400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $244.03 million and $16.49 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rari Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,135,179 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official website is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rari Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rari Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rari Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rari Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.