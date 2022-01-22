Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Down 38.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $636.80 million and $90.95 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

