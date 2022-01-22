Raydium Price Tops $3.69 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Raydium has a total market cap of $303.05 million and $97.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00010554 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.51 or 0.06830291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.60 or 1.00253284 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,078,693 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

