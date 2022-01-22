REAL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One REAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00044974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About REAL

REAL is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

