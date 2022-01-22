RealFevr (FEVR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.74 Million

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, RealFevr has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $3.74 million and $289,753.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00050648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.37 or 0.06745139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00057915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,462.72 or 0.99494235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

