Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Realty Income worth $28,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

