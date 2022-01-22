Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

RRGB stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

