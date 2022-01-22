ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $23.44 million and $128,525.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,146.31 or 0.99945995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00086190 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00277631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015738 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00354636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00161244 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007037 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.