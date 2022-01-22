Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.93 Million

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post $598.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $596.70 million and the highest is $605.64 million. Redfin posted sales of $244.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

RDFN stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. Redfin has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,469. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,821 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Redfin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after buying an additional 254,809 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

