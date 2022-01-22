RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00100657 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000625 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.