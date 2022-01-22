Reflexer Ungovernance Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 56.5% against the dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $144.71 or 0.00418515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $24.12 million and $2.07 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,657.56 or 1.00233483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00082693 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00032677 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,697 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.