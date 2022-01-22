Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.71.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

