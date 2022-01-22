REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings per share of $4.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.31). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($1.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 445.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to $5.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.38) to ($2.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of RGNX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 456,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,146. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,280 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 61,032 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

