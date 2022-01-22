Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.40 price target on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

