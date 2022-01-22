Request (REQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.61 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $229.61 million and $46.89 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

