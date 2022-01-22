Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,739 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $24.29 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

