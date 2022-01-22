Reviewing Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Capital Partners and Associated Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Associated Capital Group has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.70%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Associated Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $18.98 million 49.01 $18.82 million $4.53 9.31

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Associated Capital Group 532.84% 10.96% 8.09%

Volatility and Risk

Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Global Capital Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

