Revomon (REVO) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $9.59 million and approximately $898,672.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

