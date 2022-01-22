ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.29

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.07. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 1,102,577 shares.

RWLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.99.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth $896,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

