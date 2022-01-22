Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 11,349 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

