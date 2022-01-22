RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of RNG opened at $167.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.39. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $164.60 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in RingCentral by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

