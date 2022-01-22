Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 82,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

