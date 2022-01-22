Robust Token Market Cap Reaches $665,312.02 (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.30 or 0.00054836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $665,312.02 and approximately $5,895.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,415 coins and its circulating supply is 34,465 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

