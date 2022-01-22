Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,944 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for 1.3% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 92.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 87,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,732,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,236,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,676,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 378.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 157,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 124,233 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

