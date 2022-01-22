ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.85

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and traded as low as $44.30. ROHM shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 758 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 13.30%.

About ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

