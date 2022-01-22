ROOBEE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.19 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a market cap of $7.04 million and $1.19 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00350796 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

