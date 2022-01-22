Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $509.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $437.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

